From nameeks

Nameeks 5329 Gedy Febo Wall Mounted Tissue Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Wall Mounted

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nameeks 5329 Gedy Febo Wall Mounted Tissue Holder Product Features:Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of stainless steelPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware for installation includedManufactured in ItalySpecifications:Depth: 2-7/9"Height: 2-7/9"Installation Type: Wall MountedWidth: 10-4/9" Wall Mounted Polished Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com