Hooker Furniture 5323-30220 Tynecastle Traditional Executive Adjustable Height Leather Home Office Tilt Swivel Chair Warm Chestnut Indoor Furniture

Hooker Furniture 5323-30220 Tynecastle Traditional Executive Adjustable Height Leather Home Office Tilt Swivel Chair Bring comfort, beauty and class to your work-at-home space with the Tynecastle Tilt Swivel Desk Chair. Designer details like scroll motifs on the back and arms, a chocolate-colored top grain leather seat and back trimmed in nailhead and a warm, chestnut-colored finish over figured Alder veneers will make this a treasured piece in your home. The tilt swivel with pneumatic gas lift allows you to adjust the chair height and casters making moving around easy. Named for the Tynecastle area of Northern England, the 50-piece Tynecastle collection is inspired by the manor homes and equestrian life of the English countryside. Tynecastle combines classic Georgian architechural details with more rustic timber-frame elements and leather accents, creating a ''manor home to tack room'' Hunt Country flavor. Features: Pneumatic gas lift for height adjustment Seat and back upholstered in top grain leather Casters for easy mobility Elegant and rustic nailhead trim Hand distressed with scratch and cow-tailed antiquing with rock dents and rasping Will require some assembly before use Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Heirloom quality office chair from Hooker Furniture About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design.