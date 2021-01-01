Z-Lite 531PHBR-519P Portland 112.25" Tall 1 Light Outdoor Lantern Post Light / Post Included Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post

Z-Lite 531PHBR-519P Portland 112.25" Tall 1 Light Outdoor Lantern Post Light / Post Included Single Light Outdoor Lantern from the Portland CollectionThe timeless, mission styling of the Portland family displays clean lines to suit both contemporary and traditional decors. These fixtures are comprised of cast aluminum which withstands nature’s seasonal elements.Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMade of AluminumPair with other items in the Portland CollectionLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookUL/ cUL / ETL Listed for Wet LocationRequires 1 x 100 watt (max) medium base bulb (Not Included)Lamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 112.25"Width: 10" Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent or IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Max Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Single Head Post Lights Black