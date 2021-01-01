From westinghouse lighting
Westinghouse Lighting 5312700 9.5 (60 Watt Equivalent) Omni A19 Bright Energy Star LED Light Bulb, Medium Base, 1-Pack, Warm White (3000 Kelvin)
Omni A19 LED bulb design provides even, Omni directional illumination, ideal for use in table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling lights and wall sconces ENERGY STAR LED light bulb replaces a 60 watt incandescent light bulb and use only 9. 5 watts of energy, conserving up to 84% Omni A19 LED all purpose bulb provides brightness of 800 lumens, and bright white light appearance (3000K) Non-dimmable, soft white finish, medium base, damp rated for use in outdoor rated fixtures, and totally enclosed fixtures Turns on instantly to full brightness and lasts 15, 000 avg. rated hours, years longer than conventional light bulbs, Manufacturer: Westinghouse Lighting