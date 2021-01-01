Hinkley Lighting 53014 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades from the Darby Collection Brushed Caramel Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Hinkley Lighting 53014 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades from the Darby Collection Four Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades from the Darby CollectionDarby’s traditional flair will complement any décor with a precision die-cast zinc back plate, arm, cup and end caps in a flawless Polished Nickel, Brushed Nickel, or Brushed Caramel finish. A thin reeded “bar” effortlessly balances tapered square etched opal shades for an alluring effect.Features:Includes white square shaped, frosted glass shadesFixture made of steelETL listed for use in damp locationsManufacturer Warranty: 15 Year, Lifetime Limited MechanicalDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 32" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 7.5"Extension: 5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliances:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Brushed Caramel