Vitamix 5300 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed) & Personal Cup Adapter - 61724

Product 1: Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control. Product 1: Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups. Product 1: Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets. Product 1: Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Product 2: The personal cup adapter works with your legacy-series Vitamix Machine to make individual blends or quickly chop ingredients for any recipe. Product 2: Two dual-purpose 20-ounce blending containers become Travel Cups with spill-proof lids Product 2: Dishwasher-safe components make clean-up easy. Compatibility- For use with Vitamix Classic machines only: 5200, 5300, 6300, 6500, 7500, 780, Aspire Series, Creations Series, Professional Series, Total Nutrition Center, TurboBlend Series, Explorian Series. Not compatible with Vitamix Ascent Series machines. Product 2: Laser-cut blades crafted from the same hardened steel as your full-size machine; Material: Blade Base - delrene