530-Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases, 2-Piece Pillowcase Set By Impressions- Standard, Navy Blue

Rest easy and transform your space into a soothing retreat with the 530-Thread Count 2-Piece 100% Egyptian Cotton Pillowcase Set. The long fibers of Egyptian Cotton are spun into fine, strong yarns making this luxurious material naturally breathable and more durable than other varieties of Cotton. Create a luxurious foundation to your bed with this naturally strong and long-lasting 530-thread count sheet set that showcases a buttery-smooth feel and a subtle sheen from its sateen weave finish. Each piece in this solid set can withstand countless washes and gets softer after every wash.