Clihome 53 in. Gray Solid Linen 2-Seats Rectangular Arms Sofa
Both high density sponge and serpentine spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position.Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family comfortable sitting experience. Constructed with hardwood frame, the sofa is durable to provide long term service time. The sofa chair is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 225 lbs./seat. Color: Gray.