52in. Areca Palm Artificial Tree in White Planter with Stand (Real Touch)

This Areca Palm Artificial Tree is designed to recreate your favorite seaside shore adventures, glee with feather-like, thick variegated, arching its artificial palm leaves that stem from 3 matured mixed colored trunks. Standing 52", housed in a modern white tri-pod planter, place in compact spaces such as your room corners, office, or bedroom for some freshness. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 26 in. W x 18 in. D x 52 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 19 In. W: 11 In. D: 11 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Create your own mini-tropical oasis ; Lush, feather-like palm leaves that feel real to touch ; Three matured trunks ; Housed in a modern white tri-pod planter ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial tree; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension