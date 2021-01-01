From nearly natural
52in. Areca Palm Artificial Tree in White Planter with Stand (Real Touch)
This Areca Palm Artificial Tree is designed to recreate your favorite seaside shore adventures, glee with feather-like, thick variegated, arching its artificial palm leaves that stem from 3 matured mixed colored trunks. Standing 52", housed in a modern white tri-pod planter, place in compact spaces such as your room corners, office, or bedroom for some freshness. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 26 in. W x 18 in. D x 52 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 19 In. W: 11 In. D: 11 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Create your own mini-tropical oasis ; Lush, feather-like palm leaves that feel real to touch ; Three matured trunks ; Housed in a modern white tri-pod planter ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial tree; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension