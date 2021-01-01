From z-lite
Z-Lite 529M Woodland 20" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Z-Lite 529M Woodland 20" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Glass Clean contemporary styling on a traditional look make this medium wall mount fixture well suited for any home. Offered in a stunning black or oil rubbed bronze finish with matte opal glass. Features: Aluminum construction Matte opal glass Dimmable UL/ cUL / ETL Listed for wet locations Dimensions: Height: 20.25" Width: 8.25" Extension: 9.25" Backplate Size: 4.75”W x 8.5”H Product Weight: 4.9 lbs Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Maximum Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes Oil Rubbed Bronze