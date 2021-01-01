From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 528781 Lancaster 8 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Black Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Capital Lighting 528781 Lancaster 8 Light 30" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metal(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 45"Minimum Height: 48-1/2"Width: 30"Product Weight: 26 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black Iron