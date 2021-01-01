From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 528742 Lancaster 4 Light 18" Wide Chandelier Black Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Capital Lighting 528742 Lancaster 4 Light 18" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metal(4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 29-1/2"Minimum Height: 33"Width: 17-3/4"Product Weight: 15.53 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black Iron