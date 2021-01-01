James Martin Vanities 527-V72-3EJP Palisades 72" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with USB/Electrical Outlet, Wood Cabinet, and Eternal Jasmine Pearl Quartz Vanity Top Includes Eternal Jasmine Pearl Quartz Top (may not be pictured on main image)The Palisades 72" double vanity features panel doors and tapered legs. Interior space is ample with three drawers and four doors. Premium features include an electrical and USB outlet located in a custom designed shelf behind the right hand door and a bamboo drawer organizer. The look is completed with a vanity top and premium solid surface sinks.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyWood vanity cabinet with 4 doors, 3 drawers, and 2 shelvesQuartz vanity top with double porcelain basins and matching backsplashFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyCabinet Features:Constructed from wood providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designFour doors cabinet with two shelves and three drawerSoft close undermount drawer glides and soft close door hingesVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareOptional designer wood backsplash included with cabinetOne 120 volt UL rated electrical component attached on the shelf including two electrical and two USB outletsOne bamboo drawer organizer inside the top drawerDrawer bottoms are lined with our signature brushed aluminum laminateVanity will ship fully assembledVanity Top Features:Quartz vanity top includes double undermount sinks constructed of porcelain3 cm quartz vanity top is highly stain and scratch resistant with low liquid absorption rateTop features N-Boost technology designed to modify the surface at a molecular level facilitating easier cleaning and maintenance3 pre-drilled faucet holes per basinEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 70-7/8" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 33-7/8" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 22-1/8" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 4Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 72" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 23-1/2" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 4-1/2"Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 19-5/8" L x 14" W x 5-3/4" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Double Bright White