Delta 52638-18-PK Universal Showering 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function

Delta 52638-18-PK Universal Showering 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology Delta 52638-18-PK Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useMulti-function shower head - featuring 5 spray patternsDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedShower arm and flange sold separatelyDelta 52638-18-PK Technologies / Benefits:H2Okinetic: Delta's proprietary H2Okinetic technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance.Delta 52638-18-PK Specifications:Width: 4-3/16" (left to right)Height: 3-1/4" (spray nozzles to connection outlet)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Chrome