Craftmade 52525 Anna 5 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Cottage White / Espresso Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 52525 Anna 5 Light 26" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel and resinSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 97-1/2"Width: 25-1/2"Product Weight: 7.231 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Cottage White / Espresso