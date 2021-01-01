Green-Power 5250w/4750w Dual Fuel GN5250DW Generator

Our 5,250-Watt/4,750-Watt Dual Fuel Gasoline/Propane Powered Portable Generator comes equipped with a 223 cc LCT Professional Brand Engine and is EPA approved. It adds fuel flexibility which gives you the option of 2 power sources (gasoline or liquid propane). This unit has a starting watt offering of 5250 peak surge watts and 4250 continues running watts of power when used with gasoline option and 4750 peak surge watts and 3800 continuous running watts of power when using the propane option. This unit included an automatic voltage regulator, built-in fuel gauge, low oil shut off feature which helps prevent damage to the engine when your oil levels are low. Has a heavy-duty steel frame, 8 in. non-flat tires, fold-down handle that make it easy to transport with ease and maneuver over all sorts of terrains and easy storage.