525 Trimless LCR Center Channel inWall Speaker Single IW550LCR

DUAL WOOFERS: The in-wall LCR speaker has dual carbon-glass fiber cone woofers for excellent low and mid-range frequencies. To bring out more highs, the center can be sharpened in a home theater. DESIGN: This speaker has a trimless grille that blends with the decor of any room when mounted on a wall. It can be painted to appear flush with your home furnishings. LCR SYSTEM: In any room, this in-wall speaker can be used as left, right, and center to voice match the front channel movie theater system. PERSONALIZATION: Adjustable contour switches for highs and lows allow you to personalize your sound preference to build an indoor home theater with powerful surround sound. EASY INSTALLATION: The install-friendly dog-ear brackets included with the IW550LCR allow for retrofit installation, making installation a breeze.