POND BOSS 525 GPH Fountain Pump

Ideal for use in large fountains up to 7 feet in height, this ETL listed pump is one of the most convenient pumps on the market. This energy efficient model allows you to adjust the flow with its built in flow control. This oil free, magnetic drive pump is epoxy encapsulated, allowing for full submersion and maximum durability with no harmful effects to the pump, fountain, or water. The pump offers suction cups for mounting, whisper quiet operation, and effortless maintenance.