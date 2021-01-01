From z-lite
Z-Lite 524PHB-533PM Mesa 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mount Light with Seedy and Matte Opal Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount
Z-Lite 524PHB-533PM Mesa 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mount Light with Seedy and Matte Opal Shade Unique double glass styling and rectangular detailing define the modern styling of this large outdoor post head. Seedy glass on the outside with matte opal inner glass creates an elegant glow, while the cast aluminum hardware finished in oil rubbed bronze can withstand nature’s seasonal elements.Features:Seedy and Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Wet LocationHeight: 20.25"Light Direction: Ambient LightingMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Post Included: NoProduct Weight: 8.8 lbsShade: YesShade Color: Clear, WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: LanternShade Type: SeedyVoltage: 120vMax Total Wattage: 100Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Pier Mount Post Lights Oil Rubbed Bronze