Design House 524777 Eden Double Handle 4" Centerset Bar Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Design House 524777 Eden Double Handle 4" Centerset Bar Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Double Handle 4" Centerset Bar Faucet with Metal Lever Handles from the Eden CollectionThe Design House E524777 Eden Bar Faucet features an oil rubbed bronze finish and offers the perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication. The bronze finish adds elegance to any kitchen or countertop and protects against water, food and chemical corrosion. This faucet accents bars and countertops with a simple well-built design. This faucet has a clean stately design, meshing modern construction with industry leading features and offers an 8-inch center mount and brass waterways. This product is perfect for remodeling your bar or kitchen and matches wooden cabinets and granite counter tops. Providing your patrons or family with clean drinkable water, this item guarantees a steady flow after years of everyday use. Wash dishes or fill pitchers with ease underneath this bar sink. This product features a ceramic disc cartridge and is low lead compliant. The faucet not only looks great, but is durable and built to withstand years of heavy use. The Design House E524777 Eden Bar Faucet with its lustrous finish and upward arching lines will create a refined look in your home or business. The Design House E524777 Eden Bar Faucet comes with a limited lifetime warranty that protects against defects in materials and workmanship. With a strong corrosion resistant finish, this product attests to the quality of all Design House products, and integrates traditional curves with the amenities of industry leading features. Design House offers products in multiple home decor categories including lighting, ceiling fans, hardware and plumbing products. With years of hands-on experience, Design House understands every aspect of the home decor industry, and devotes itself to providing quality products across the home decor spectrum. Providing value to their customers, Design House uses industry leading merchandising solutions and innovative programs. Design House is committed to providing high quality products for your home improvement projects.Features:Features an oil rubbed bronze finish and offers the perfect blend of simplicity and sophisticationFeatures a dual handle design, a 4-inch center mount and brass waterwaysThe faucet has a ceramic disc cartridge and is low lead compliantThe faucet not only looks great, but is durable and built to withstand heavy useComes with a limited lifetime warranty Specifications:Dimensions: 6.25" W x 10.75" HSpout Reach: 5.5625"Spout Height: 7.3125" Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze