Z-Lite 523CHB Mesa 1 Light Outdoor Pendant with Clear Beveled and Matte Opal Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants Outdoor Pendants

Z-Lite 523CHB Mesa 1 Light Outdoor Pendant with Clear Beveled and Matte Opal Shade This chain hung outdoor fixture is unique because of its duel-layered construction that gives it a stylish, modern look. The outer glass shell is clear beveled glass, while the inner glass is a matte opal, which creates an inviting warm glow. To complete the look, this outdoor fixture is finished in black, and is made of cast aluminum.Features:Clear Beveled and Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 60"Cord Length: 120"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Wet LocationEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Wet LocationHeight: 15.5" Light Direction: Ambient LightingMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: LanternProduct Weight: 6.1 lbsShade: YesShade Color: Clear, WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: Lantern Outdoor Pendants Black