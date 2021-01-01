Z-Lite 522PHM-518P Wakefield 1 Light Outdoor Post Light with Clear Beveled Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Z-Lite 522PHM-518P Wakefield 1 Light Outdoor Post Light with Clear Beveled Shade For a bold look, this post light is sure to please. Using bold detailing finished in black, and clear beveled glass for a bright spill of light, this fixture is sure to create a unique and bold statement. These fixtures are made of aluminum for years of durability. All posts lights come complete with mounting templates, bolts, and cap nuts. Also, the post can be cut to suit desired height.Features:Clear Beveled Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Wet LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 116"Light Direction: Ambient LightingMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Post Included: YesProduct Weight: 12.5 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: LanternShade Type: BeveledUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet LocationVoltage: 120v Single Head Post Lights Black