Access Lighting 52221 Mirage 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Spot Light with Swivel Base Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Access Lighting 52221 Mirage 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Spot Light with Swivel Base This item does NOT ship to California with a bulb due to Title 20 Restrictions FeaturesFully covered under Access Lighting's 1-year warrantyFixture housing is constructed of metal - ensuring years of reliable performanceDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placedSwivel Base for Directional LightingBulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - GU10: A bi pin socket used mostly with 120/230-volt MR16 Halogen Bulb. The GU10 has a pin spread of 10 mm a twist and lock function.Compatible Bulb Types: GU10 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: GU10Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Shape: MR16Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 150Voltage: 120Color Temperature: 2900kLumens: 1650Height: 8"Width: 10"Diameter: 10"Energy Star: NoCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Access Lighting has been producing beautiful lighting fixtures for over 15 years in Tustin, CA. It strives to provide great lighting that is smart, practical, beautiful and most importantly, affordable. Its selection of ceiling fixtures, chandeliers, bathroom lights, pendants, track lights and outdoor lights give you plenty of options to light up your world. Flush Mount Bronze