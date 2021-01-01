From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 52154 Chelsea 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Livex Lighting 52154 Chelsea 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a hand crafted fabric hardback shade(3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredRated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 18"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel