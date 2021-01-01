Livex Lighting 52138 Meridian 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier with Hand Crafted Fabric Shades English Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 52138 Meridian 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier with Hand Crafted Fabric Shades A triple drum shade adds character to this handsomely styled chandelier light. Update your decor with the clean styling of this contemporary five light chandelier from the Meridian collection. Features a lovely hand crafted oatmeal color fabric hardback shade and frosted diffuser for subtle illumination. Features: Hand crafted off white fabric hardback shade with bottom satin white acrylic diffuser Includes (1) 6 inch stem, (1) 12 inch stem, and (1) 18 inch stem for easy installation at different hanging heights Constructed of steel ensuring years of reliable performance Canopy equipped with swivel to allow for mounting on vaulted ceilings Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Etched glass shade offer creative patterns and designs Covered under Livex's 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Maximum Hanging Height: 53" (Including all stems - Additional stems can be purchased) Minimum Hanging Height: 17" Width/Diameter: 24" Canopy Width: 5" Wire Length: 96" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Bulb Type: Incandescent Number of Bulbs: 5 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 300 English Bronze