From kichler
Kichler 52125 Darton 14" Wide Single Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Classic Pewter Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kichler 52125 Darton 14" Wide Single Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesThe Darton convertible pendant/semi flush with fluid linesA perfect addition in several aesthetic environments, including traditional, transitional and contemporaryConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 36" of total downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 48"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Wire Length: 73"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 225 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Classic Pewter