Maxim 52120 Pathfinder 6" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Maxim 52120 Pathfinder 6" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce With solid Die-Cast Aluminum construction and powered by a range voltage input driver, Pathfinder is a high performance down light for commercial and residential installations. Available in multiple finishes so there is sure to be a style to fit most any installation. FeaturesConstructed from die cast aluminumIncludes a metal shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via ELV at 120V dimmingMountable in different orientationsIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDark Sky compliantMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 880Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 15 watts Black