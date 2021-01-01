Livex Lighting 52111 Weston 1 Light Mini Pendant with Hand-Blown Glass Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Livex Lighting 52111 Weston 1 Light Mini Pendant with Hand-Blown Glass Shade This stunning design features a polished nickel finish studded with hand blown satin opal white glass. This sleek design will brighten up counters, dining areas, and more.Features:Hand blown satin opal white glassIncludes (1) 6 inch stem, (1) 12 inch stem, and (1) 18 inch stem for easy installation at different hanging heightsConstructed of steel ensuring years of reliable performanceCanopy equipped with swivel to allow for mounting on vaulted ceilingsMini pendants look great in multiples above a kitchen island or barCanopy equipped with swivel to allow for mounting on vaulted ceilingsMini pendants look great in multiples above a kitchen island or barDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCovered under Livex's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Maximum Hanging Height: 11.75" (Including all stems - Additional stems can be purchased)Width/Diameter: 4.75"Canopy Width: 4.75"Wire Length: 96"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Polished Nickel