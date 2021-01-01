From maxim
Maxim 52102BK Rail ADA & JA8 Compliant Energy Star White Acrylic Tubular 24" LED Vanity Bar Bath Lighting, 1-Light 16 Watt, Black
Advertisement
RAIL VANITY LIGHT DIMENSIONS: 4.75" High x 24" Long x 2.5" Deep, Weight: 0.85 lbs., Backplate: 4.75" W x 4.75" H, HCO: 2.25" LIGHTING: 16 Watt AC Integrated LED Base, LED Bulb, Bulb(s) Included, Dimmable with Triac CL Dimmer (3000K, 1400 Lumens, 90 CRI) INSTALLATION: Hardware to Mount Fixture to an Existing Junction Box Included (Junction Box Not Included) Approved for DAMP Locations DETAILS: Constructed of Steel with Black Finish and Polycarbonate Shade, Weight: 1.0 pounds, Manufacturer: Maxim Lighting