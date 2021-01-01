From z-lite
Z-Lite 520P120 120'' Direct Burial Outdoor Post Weathered Bronze Lighting Accessories and Parts Outdoor Post Lighting Accessories Posts
Advertisement
Z-Lite 520P120 120'' Direct Burial Outdoor Post This cast aluminum outdoor post is used for direct burial (usually in concrete). The post has a standard 3” OD that fits most outdoor fixtures with a three inch fitter. Also, the post can also be cut to suit desired height. Features: Offered in Multiple Finishes Specifications: CUL Listed: Yes CUL Rating: Wet Location Height: 120" Material: Aluminum Product Weight: 8.2 lbs UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Wet Location Width: 3" Posts Weathered Bronze