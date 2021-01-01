From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 52063 Pinecone 13" Wide 2 Light Wall Washer with Mica Glass Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers
Meyda Tiffany 52063 Pinecone 13" Wide 2 Light Wall Washer with Mica Glass Shade Features:Nature inspired design with pineconeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionCustom crafted in Yorkville, New YorkRequires (2) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsDimensions:Height: 11.5"Width: 13"Extension: 6.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120 Wall Washers Antique Copper