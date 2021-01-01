From delaney
Delaney 520608 700 Series Double Robe Hook Satin Nickel Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook
Advertisement
Delaney 520608 700 Series Double Robe Hook 700 Series Double Robe HookDelaney's 700 Series double robe hooks offer a classic, welcoming design to complement your Delaney door hardware. With accents that mirror those found in Cira, Vida, Kellington and Capri Series levers and handlesets, matching theme and design from room to room has never been easier.Features:Series: 700Theme: Traditional / Classic Satin Nickel