From kichler
Kichler 52049 Alexia 16" Wide Semi -Flush Ceiling Fixture Textured Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Kichler 52049 Alexia 16" Wide Semi -Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesThe Alexia semi flush features a lively updated classic look with its crystal beadsA perfect addition in several aesthetic environments, including traditional and modernConstructed from steelAdorned with crystal beaded strands(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 16"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Textured Black