Maxim 52002 Spec 24" Wide LED Bath Bar Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

Maxim 52002 Spec 24" Wide LED Bath Bar This minimalistic approach to LED vanity lighting will be the standard for residential and commercial applications. The light features a quality dimmable driver with multi volt input and high color rendering LEDs for the ultimate vanity lighting.FeaturesConstructed of aluminum and acrylic materialsIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 1-3/4"Width: 24"Extension: 2-1/4"Product Weight: 2.04 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1520Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Bath Bar Bronze