Elk Lighting 52001/2 Acadia 2 Light 13" Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Elk Lighting 52001/2 Acadia 2 Light 13" Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Elk Lighting's Acadia Collection Vanity LightThe classic style and versatility of the Acadia collection highlight any bathroom. These fixtures also available with the efficiency of LED technology.Product Features:Fully covered under ELK Lighting's 1-Year limited warrantyFrosted glass shades diffuse and soften lightingProduct Dimensions:Height: 10"Width: 13"Extension: 3"Weight: 6 lbBackplate Diameter: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120UL Rated for Damp LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 12-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Brushed Nickel