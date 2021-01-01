The TWP LED offers a classic appearance and is powered by advanced LEDs. A one-piece polycarbonate cover delivers enhanced durability and is vandal resistant, making the TWP LED ideal for lower mounting heights or high-traffic areas. The new TWP LED luminaire is powerful yet energy efficient, capable of replacing up to a 250W metal halide luminaire while saving up to 83% in energy costs. The new TWP LED features an Adjustable Light Output (ALO), that allows the contractor to set the light output, during installation, to a level perfectly suited for the job site. The feature allows one luminaire to replace anywhere from 70W to all the way up to 250W metal halide luminaire. Lithonia Lighting 5200-Lumen 48-Watt Bronze LED Wall Pack Light | TWP LED ALO 40K