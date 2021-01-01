From best home fashion

Best Home Fashion 52-inW x 63-inL Faux Linen Room Darkening Curtain Grey Polyester in Gray | JC-RDP-LUCCA-63-GREY

$22.99
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Simple and classic, our Faux Linen Room Darkening Curtains make a perfect addition to any home. The unique, nubby look of these panels effortlessly adds texture and warmth to your space while also providing privacy. Seamlessly integrate these triple-weaved curtains into your space for a balanced and cozy feel. Best Home Fashion 52-inW x 63-inL Faux Linen Room Darkening Curtain Grey Polyester in Gray | JC-RDP-LUCCA-63-GREY

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com