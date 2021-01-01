Craftmade 52 Inch Universal Hugger Pro Universal Hugger 44" - 52" 5 Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan - Requires Blade Selection Antique Brass Fans

From craftmade
Craftmade 52 Inch Universal Hugger Pro Universal Hugger 44" - 52" 5 Blade Flush Mount Ceiling Fan - Requires Blade Selection Craftmade Pro Universal Hugger The Pro Universal Hugger was designed for situations where the need for a ceiling fan exceeds the ceiling height - Less than 8” from top to bottom. Features: Standard, 3-Speed Reversible Motor Limited Lifetime Warranty Small Space Flushmount Installation Pull Chain Control (remote control adaptable with UC-2) Blades Sold Separately Light Kit Adaptable Blade Specifications: Blade Span: 44" or 52" (depending on blade selection) Blades Included: No Motor Specifications: Motor Type: AC Induction 153mm x 15mm Reversible Motor: Yes RPM (High): 200 RPM (Med): 120 RPM (Low): 55 Voltage: 120 V Indoor Ceiling Fans Antique Brass