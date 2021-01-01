Costway 52 in. Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Bench

Made of solid acacia wood which provides stability and strong bearing capacity, the bench is super sturdy and durable. Besides, with the varnish that makes the bench surface smooth, our bench is waterproof and easy to clean. Meanwhile, it is scratch resistant that can provide years of use. The bench is great for casual seating and suitable for various outdoor or indoor places such as your patio, backyard, garden, hallway, bathroom and dining room. With natural teak color and wood-textured surface, the bench will be a good complement to your home.