52-DVD/BLU Ray Disc Tower - PN 63712035 in Gunmetal
USEFULNESS: Holds up to 52 CDs or Blue ray discs. And serves as a DVD storage rack MODERN DESIGN: High-end gunmetal finish is attractive and provides excellent protection for many years of use. SPACE SAVING DESIGN: It has a compact and lightweight frame for easy moving and storing. It's built to maximize shelf space and allow maximum coverage. DIMENSIONS: This item measures 8 in Length, 9 in Width, and 42.2 in height. Item weighs 1.6 pounds. 52-DVD/Blu-Ray Disc tower Nestable DVD Storage Gunmetal