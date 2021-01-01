Meridian 519Grey Farrah Series Armchair Velvet Accent Chair

The Farrah Collection accent chair features a swivel base made from stainless steel in a chrome finish. The chair is upholstered in a plush velvet with beveled tufting. . Tufted Detailing Want the perfect touch of elegance? Then you need furniture with tufted detailing. An undulating surface, tailored to provide you with maximum style. Chrome Base Supported by a material that does not only resist tarnishing but also gives out a lustrous look. Swivel Installed with a swivel mechanism that allows the seat to rotate 360 degrees whenever you want to go for a spin.