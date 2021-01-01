Design House 519686 Ajax 1 Light Dimmable Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture in Galvanized Finish Galvanized Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Design House 519686 Ajax 1 Light Dimmable Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture in Galvanized Finish Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbs10 year limited warrantyLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 11.33" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 6.36"Depth: 6.36"Shade Height: 8.16"Shade Width: 6.36"Shade Diameter: 6.36"Shade Length: 6.36"Shade Material: SteelElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vBulb Shape: A19Dimmable: YesIncludes Glass Guard: YesCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Semi-Flush Galvanized