Livex Lighting 51940-92 Linear Chandelier, 23.00x42.00x16.00, English Bronze
Contemporary design. Incorporating elegant modern designs and exceptional workmanship, our line of contemporary design style lights makes a great addition to your living area or room of choice adding a touch of class that is sure to spruce up your home Steel build. Our lights are made of high quality steel material which is not only considerably light but mechanically strong and durable English Bronze finish Country of origin: China, Weight: 0.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex Lighting