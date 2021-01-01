From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 5194-CL-MWP Legacy 4 Light 15" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals English Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 5194-CL-MWP Legacy 4 Light 15" Wide Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21"Maximum Height: 93"Width: 15"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts English Bronze