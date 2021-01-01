From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 519341 Dawson 4 Light 14" Wide Cage Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Capital Lighting 519341 Dawson 4 Light 14" Wide Cage Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta Steel constructionChain hung designRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 14"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass