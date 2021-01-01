From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 51908 Isabella 8 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Hand Applied European Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 51908 Isabella 8 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 32.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 31.5"Chain Length: 36"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8 (Not Included)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 480Voltage: 120v Hand Applied European Bronze