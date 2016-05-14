Rev-A-Shelf 5190-15RM 5190 Series 14-5/16 Inch Pull Out Laundry Hamper with Liner and Soft Open/Close White Storage and Organization Laundry

Rev-A-Shelf 5190-15RM 5190 Series 14-5/16 Inch Pull Out Laundry Hamper with Liner and Soft Open/Close This beautiful pullout hamper is the only one in the industry that features a brushed aluminum frame with Rev-A-Shelf's patented soft-close/soft-open Rev-A- Motion technology. Designed for vanity base 18 cabinets. The removable cloth bag makes laundry simple, and the adjustable door mount brackets ensure a perfect fit every time.Features:150lb full-extension ball-bearing slides with soft closeMachine washable canvas linerEasy to clean durable molded baseAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationHeavy-duty aluminum constructionSimple 4 screw installationLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Ball Bearing Slides: Ball bearing slides are constructed of high grade steel. The tracks run on small ball bearings that are designed for long lasting, smooth, and quite operation. When needed, these slides are easily removed with lever release on each slide.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) metal frame (1) canvas hamper (1) pair of soft close slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 18-1/8"Height: 19-3/8"Width: 14-5/16" Pull Out Hampers White