Innovations Lighting 517 Small Canton Small Canton 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 12" Height Brushed Brass / Seedy Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Innovations Lighting 517 Small Canton Small Canton 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 12" Height FeaturesThe Small Canton 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount is part of the Franklin Restoration collectionConstructed from brass, glass and steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 6"Product Weight: 1.9 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Brass / Seedy