Innovations Lighting 517-1CH Bellmont Bellmont Single Light 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Matte Black / Matte White Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Innovations Lighting 517-1CH Bellmont Bellmont Single Light 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSimply use water and a cheesecloth towel to maintain the finishIncludes 2mm heavy cast canopySteel constructionIncludes a Bellmont shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 6-1/4"Depth: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 2.05 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Matte Black / Matte White