Hinkley Lighting 5163 Filmore 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome / Satin Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Hinkley Lighting 5163 Filmore 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light The vintage industrial open cage silhouette offers a glimpse of the workhorse mentality of Filmore, but the dual finish on bar, backplate and fitter ensures that effortless style reigns supreme. Filmore adds no-nonsense function and a minimalist spirit to any space. Features Constructed of steel (3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbs Rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 7-1/2" Width: 24" Extension: 6-3/4" Product Weight: 3.5 lbs Backplate Height: 4-1/2" Backplate Width: 6-1/2" Top-to-Outlet: 3-1/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome / Satin Black